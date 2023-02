Tesco is reminding customers to use their Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of February. Tesco has said that more than two million Clubcard users have been reminded as £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers are yet to be redeemed.

The vouchers were first issued in February 2021 and will expire on February 28. Tesco customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers, or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

Clubcard isn’t the only way the supermarket is giving customers great value. Tesco has also recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.

And with hundreds of items price matched to Aldi, and thousands of exclusive deals offering up to 50 per cent off through Clubcard Prices, Tesco is committed to helping customers save money on their shopping.

How to use Tesco Clubcard vouchers

To convert your Clubcard points into vouchers you should visit the Tesco Clubcard app. Select to turn points into vouchers, and click ‘request vouchers.’ Your voucher should then appear in your account within 24 hours. To convert points to vouchers you must have at least 150 points on your Tesco account.

Where can I use my Tesco Clubcard vouchers

