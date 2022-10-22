Tesco has raised the price of its meal deal due to growing cost pressure for the second time this year, and now it is affecting the Clubcard members. The sandwich, snack and drink deal will increase to £3.40 for Tesco Clubcard members, after more than 10 years being priced at £3. Meanwhile, those without a loyalty card will now pay £3.50 to £3.90.

According to a report by the BBC , the supermarket giant said its meal deal still represented “great value” and more than 70% of its customers currently use a Clubcard, which is a free loyalty card that gives customers discounts on selected products.

Tesco is not the only supermarket that has increased the price of its lunch deal. Competitors offering similar lunch deals, such as Sainsbury’s and Co-op, have set the price at £3.50 and £4, respectively. In May, Morrisons hiked the price of its meal deal by 50p to £3.50 and Boots raised the price of its lunch for the second time this year, from £4.19 to 4.99 in London and from £3.59 to £3.99 for the rest of the country.

In July, McDonald’s put up the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years , from 99p to £1.19. The fast food chain said its UK restaurants would be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of items. Meanwhile, The Independent reported that bakery chain Greggs has warned that its prices could go up for a second time this year.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) , the costs of most essential products in the average household’s food shopping basket increased in August, including fish, sugar, fruit, and rice. According to experts, the spike in grocery prices has been compounded by the conflict in Ukraine, which has affected grain, oil, and fertiliser supplies from the region.