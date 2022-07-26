Tesco is giving away free kids’ meals to select shoppers this summer

Tesco is giving away free kids’ meals this summer - but shoppers need to be signed up to its Clubcard loyalty scheme to get the offer.

The Kids Eat Free initiative has been introduced to help struggling families during the cost of living crisis and applies to customers who purchase any item in a Tesco café between 25 July and 26 August.

What is included in the Kids Eat Free initiative?

The offer means parents can spend as little as 60p on a piece of fresh fruit to claim one free kids meal worth up to £3.25.

If you are already signed up to the loyalty scheme, you simply need to scan your Clubcard to get the offer.

Tesco Clubcard is free to sign up to and you can do this in stores or online.

Tesco has 311 cafes across the country and offers a variety of options on the its café kids menu, including:

Kids breakfast - £2.25

- Little Beans on Toast

- Little Eggs on Toast

- Little Avocado on Toast

Kids hot meal deal (includes a veg, a side and a drink) - £3.25

- Pork Sausages

- Baked Chicken Goujons

- Omega 3 Fish Fingers

- Hidden Veg Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Kids cold pick and mix deal - £3

- One sandwich

- One fruit item

- Choice of two snacks

- One drink

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “Kids Eat Free is just one of the ways we’re helping our customers to spend less at Tesco.

“We know that costs can add up over the school holidays, so offering free meals to children with any item purchased at our cafés for an adult, is one of the ways we are supporting parents during this time.”

Are any other supermarkets offering a similar deal?

Rival supermarket Asda is offering kids a hot meal for £1 at its cafés this summer, with no minimum spend for adults.

The discount is available all day every day from 25 July until 4 September in England and Wales.

Hot and cold meals will be on offer for anyone under the age of 16, and baby food is also available as part of the initiative.

Little ones will be able to enjoy a free pouch of Ella’s Kitchen baby food (70g pouch) in their local Asda café.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know that families can find the summer holidays tough, and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger.