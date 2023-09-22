Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take That have confirmed that they are set to embark on a stadium tour. The announcement was made on BBC Radio when the band spoke to Zoe Ball. The band were introduced when their song ‘Never Forget’ was played.

It’s been around four years since the band last hit the road for the Greatest Hits tour. More recently, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King’s coronation concert earlier this year.

The trio first teased that they will tour the UK again next summer as Take That’s logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September. Suspicions were raised further when it was confirmed they would appear on BBC Radio 2.

The band released a brand new song labelled ‘Windows’ on Friday, September 22. Speaking to Zoe Ball they said: “Well, you know, new music is exciting. We’ve been together for 33 years. And it’s like ‘what is next, how do we sound 2023 and that’s the exciting bit.

Gary Barlow continued: “There’s nothing more we love, figuring out who we are now, it feels fresh, exciting. it feels we’re looking upwards and it’s a nice time of life, hopeful. There’s a light in this music and we’re excited for the audience to hear.”

The new song was played, and the band revealed a little bit more about their thoughts on the song and more. They revealed that it was recorded in Nashville, America and most of the album was made in Savannah, Georgia.

Barlow said: It’s strange the way an environment comes out in the music. That’s how we felt, we really went for the harmonies on this record.”