Supermarket Christmas opening times 2022: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S
Most supermarkets in the UK have have different opening hours over the festive period
We are now into December and Christmas is flying towards us at some speed. Whether you are fully prepared in advance for the big day, or feel you might be in need of some very last minute bits and pieces for the festive period, supermarket opening times will be of importance.
The big supermarket chains including Tesco and Asda have announced their opening hours for Christmas 2022. Many have reduced hours and almost all will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Listed below are the opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Christmas period. Also provided is a link through which you can check the specific opening hours for the store nearest to you.
Aldi
Most Popular
- Friday December 23 7am-10pm
- Christmas Eve 7am- 6pm
- Christmas Day CLOSED
- Boxing Day CLOSED
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website
Tesco
- Friday, December 23: Open 24 hours
- Christmas Eve: Open 24 hours
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website
Lidl
- Friday December 23: 7am-10
- Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator
Asda
- Friday, December 23: 6am-11pm
- Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-4pm
To find the opening times of your local shop visit the Asda store locator
Morrisons
- Thursday December 23: 6am-midnight
- Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator.
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
The opening times for December 23 are yet to be confirmed by the supermarket. For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator
Co-op
- Thursday, December 23: 7am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am to 8pm
For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator.
Waitrose
- Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
Waitrose day that all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator
M&S
- Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Boxing Day: CLOSED
To find out the opening hours of your nearest shop, visit the M&S website