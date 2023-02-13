Monday morning saw the return of the Super Bowl LVII together with its legendary halftime show, this year featuring Rihanna’s long awaited return to the stage. One of the biggest televised events in history, the halftime show sees more than 100 million viewers.

But the main problem for a lot of people in the UK is that because of time zones, staying awake until way past midnight on a Monday morning for a 15 minute show might be a far stretch. But don’t worry, there are ways to watch the halftime show with Rihanna on demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halftime shows during the NFL final have grown to become legendary events, way beyond American shores, spawning iconic performances like 2021s tribute to west coast hip hop by an ensemble featuring Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Some shows have also become internet phenomenons, like Katy Perry’s dancing sharks.

This year’s Super Bowl saw American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs take on National Football Conference (NFC) champions Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League (NFL) title. The event took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Most Popular

If you didn’t catch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show with Rihanna live, you can watch it right here, or via the NFL YouTube channel. There, you can also enjoy previous halftime shows on demand whenever you want.

Rihanna performs at Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Advertisement Hide Ad