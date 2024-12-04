Subway swaps sandwiches for streetwear with first merchandise range

Subway launches new limited-edition merch line including T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, and a Tote Bag | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The high-street restaurant launched t-shirts, sweatshirts and a tote bag inspired by fan-favourites from its menu.

The garments are an ode to the Meatball Marinara Sub – known by fans as the ‘baller sub’ – and the Chipotle Southwest Sauce, while the bag pays tribute to the ‘Baked Fresh Daily’ slogan.

Dublin-based illustrator Stephen Heffernan came up with the unique designs, which will be available for free at 10am on Wednesday 4th December, while stocks last, at www.subway-merch.com.

But fans of the famous sandwiches are being encouraged to move quickly to cop the free merch.

With only 1,000 items available, those who might miss out on the first drop have been told to keep an eye out on Subway’s social channels for details of any further launches.

Kirstey Elston, from the restaurant, said: “When creating this fresh new line, we wanted to offer our fans more than just branded merchandise, but items they actually want to wear.

“And in the spirit of the holidays, we thought why not give it to them for free!”

The sandwich maker decided to team up with Stephen, who is known for his quirky and tongue-in-cheek illustrations, so fans can “eat fresh and look fresh”.

Each piece in the line features a bespoke design inspired by iconic Subway classics | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Available from Wednesday, December 4 - while stock lasts!

They also wanted to offer a chance for shoppers to bag a unique and rare Christmas present without breaking the bank.

Kirstey Elston added: “Stephen did a brilliant job bringing the vision for the line to life, creating a collection of unique designs that pay homage to some of our most popular menu items in a fresh and fun way.

“We love the entire collection, and are sure our fans will too."

The illustrator, who has built up an impressive 55,000 followers off the back of his clever sketches, concluded: “I’ve loved working with Subway to help bring to life the brand’s vision for this limited-edition merch.

"We wanted to create fresh designs that embody the iconicity of Subway fans’ favourite menu items, as well as leaning into the brand’s Americana-deli style heritage.”