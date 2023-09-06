Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date: When will BBC series start, launch show, finale date and how to watch
The launch show date for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed
It’s good news for Strictly fans as the BBC series has announced the date for its 2023 launch show. The popular programme will return to television this month, with the customary introductory episode.
A beloved tradition of the show, the launch episode sees the celebrity contestants introduced to their dance partners and offering a sneak peek into the world of glitz and sequins that viewers can expect in the coming weeks.
The 15 contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed, including broadcaster Angela Rippon, who will be the show’s oldest contestant at 79 when the programme is filmed.
But when exactly will Strictly 2023 start? Here is everything you need to know.
When does Strictly start?
It has been confirmed that this year’s Strictly will commence on Saturday, September 16. In the first episode, viewers will find out which celebrities have been paired with the Strictly professionals ahead of the main competition.
Following the unveiling of the pairings, Strictly Come Dancing takes a brief hiatus, typically spanning a week or two. This pause allows the celebrities and their partners to engage in intensive training where they will hone their dance skills and perfect routines ahead of the first live show.
The 13-episode series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and it will end on 16 December with the live finale.
Is there a trailer?
A trailer giving fans a first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was released on September 2. The teaser shows professional dancers giving a dramatic performance outside and inside the Tate Britain gallery in London.
Taking to Instagram, judge Shirley Ballas shared a clip of the trailer alongside the caption: “Get your dancing shoes on… Strictly Come Dancing 2023 coming soon, who’s ready for an exciting season?”