When heading off abroad there are some strange and little-known laws you might want to become familiar with. Although, here in the UK there are some pretty weird examples too - like, did you know it’s illegal to get drunk in a pub in the UK?

While this is just one of this country’s rules we may have not have heard of, other countries also have laws that could catch even the most seasoned traveller by surprise - including regulations on blow-up dolls (so plan your hen do carefully!).

Spain, one of the most popular sunny European destinations, has recently introduced a flurry of fine-able offences, including bans on inflatable sex dolls and other related items from the costume shop, which could see cheeky tourists lumped with £650 if they ignore the rules.

According to StressFreeCarRental.com , tourists should always research before jetting off on their trip so they don’t blow their holiday budget by unknowingly breaking the law.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: Although some laws may not seem to make sense, holidaymakers must respect them or they could be fined or even locked up. Most tourists will not be intentionally setting out to break laws but will be unknowingly caught by unusual foreign rules they have never heard of before.

“Being fined for wearing high heels may seem far-fetched and downright silly, but when travelling overseas, people must accept that different cultures and opinions lead to different law-making and something legal at home could be a huge no-no abroad.”

Most bizarre laws in popular holiday destinations

Spain, Malaga - Having blow-up dolls.

Those heading over for a raunchy holiday have been warned to leave their rude inflatables and costumes at home or risk a fine of €750. The local government recently announced that it would be forbidden to walk or remain in the streets only in underwear or with clothes or accessories that represent genitals.

Dolls or elements of a sexual nature, in a significant crackdown against stag and hen dos, are also forbidden. The new rule, approved this year, means tourists should stay clear of any funny sex accessories heading to the South of Spain.

Greece, Acropolis of Athens - Wearing high heels

It is illegal to wear high heels to lots of famous tourist attractions like the Acropolis and the Epidaurus Theatre in the Peloponnese region. This is to preserve the history and ancient stone ruins of iconic sites.

The ban, introduced in 2009, was put in place because the sharp-soled shoes were causing damage to national treasures. Visitors to the site should wear soft-soled shoes when visiting, so pack flats if heading to the Acropolis of Athens or risk a significant fine.

Thailand - Standing on money

Stepping on Thai currency is a crime; even accidentally standing on the country’s money could get tourists a hefty jail sentence. The act is seen as disrespectful to the king because Thai notes and coins contain an image of his face.

In Thailand, they see feet as the dirtiest part of the body, so under crimes violating majesty, the act is punishable with up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Italy, Amalfi coast - Taking a selfie

The Mayor of Positano, a famous town on the Amalfi Coast, has introduced red zones as of Easter weekend, prohibiting tourists from lingering in frequented spots. To stop human traffic jams, common in the peak season, tourists caught staying for too long to take pictures of the scenery will be fined €275. Luckily, the rules are only in place between 10.30am and 6pm, so they lift in time to catch the stunning sunsets.

USA, New York - Jaywalking

Jaywalking is walking in the street or road unlawfully without regard for approaching traffic, which is illegal in New York. Tourists from abroad who cross the road whenever they deem it safe often unknowingly break these laws and are issued fines and tickets by police officers.

