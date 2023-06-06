An urgent warning has been issued for UK tourists visiting major Spanish tourist destinations this week. Foreign Office said Storm Oscar is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Canary Islands between Monday (June 5) and Thursday (June 8), which is likely to cause disruption.

In travel advice issued on Monday, it said: “Storm Oscar is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Canary Islands between Monday 5 and Thursday 8 June. There are weather warnings in place, please see the website of the Spanish Meteorological Agency for details.”

The Met Office has also issued a similar warning to travellers as the storm has the potential to bring big waves and lead to flooding locally. In a weather warning posted to Twitter, the forecasters said: “Storm Oscar has been named by the Spanish Met Service.

“The low pressure will slowly move northwards over the coming days. Storm Oscar will bring heavy rain and brisk winds to the Canary Islands this week, leading to the risk of some localised flooding.”

The storm, which is forecast to hit the Canaries on Tuesday morning (6 June), is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, especially to the western islands like La Palma, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria.

According to Spain’s national meteorological agency, the Agencia Estatal de Meteorologia , Fuerteventura and Lanzarote will be less affected but will still receive heavy rains until Wednesday.

This comes as people in the UK set to bask in temperatures as high as 27C , which is deemed to be the “hottest day” of the year so far. The Met Office said the mercury could hit 26C or 27C on Thursday (June 8) with “plenty of sunshine” for most as we head into the weekend.

The warmest weather is expected in the south-west of England and Wales, which has already recorded the hottest day of 2023 so far after temperatures reached 25.1C in Porthmadog last Tuesday. The rest of the week is expected to remain settled and warm, although there could be showers in the south of England towards the end of the week.