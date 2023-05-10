News you can trust since 1845
Springwatch returns to BBC with major location change - how to watch

Springwatch is back to bring the best of the season’s wildlife to our screens.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 10th May 2023, 20:57 BST- 2 min read

Springwatch is set to return to TV screens this month, bringing with it immersive wildlife experiences from all over Britain. The BAFTA-nominated TV show will run three weeks of live programming from a brand new filming location - RSPB Arne in Dorset.

This season’s site remains one of the few places in the UK where a number of the UK’s native reptiles can be found, including many rare breeds.

Throughout the series, viewers will get the chance to see many different species, captured on live cameras. Featuring animals include green woodpeckers, Dartford warblers and tunnelling bees.

Rosemary Edwards, executive producer of Springwatch said: “We are excited to bring this year’s Springwatch live from RSPB Arne, at the heart of Purbeck Heaths, home to an astonishing array of wildlife, from birds, reptiles, amphibians, insects and more. We hope that audiences will have a chance to learn something new about their favourite species, or even discover new ones.”

    Senior head of commissioning for BBC Factual, Jack Bootle, added: “I am delighted that Springwatch will be showcasing a new location this series. I look forward to this time of year when the cameras capture the spectacular scenes from the awakening wildlife - from dens, nests, meadows and woodlands from across the UK.

    “We are happy to yet again have the chance to bring the extraordinary, colourful and unpredictable spring world to viewers’ living rooms, and I hope that Springwatch’s loyal fans enjoy the new series.”

    So, how can you watch Springwatch? Here’s everything you need to know including the exact date the programme will return to screens.

    When is Springwatch back?

    Springwatch will return to our screens soon with a new filming locationSpringwatch will return to our screens soon with a new filming location
    Springwatch will return to screens from Monday, May 29 for three weeks of programming.

    How to watch Springwatch

    Springwatch will be available to watch live on BBC Two and on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

    Springwatch 2023 locations

    Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be presenting seasonal wonders from RSPB Arne in Dorset in the upcoming season. The site remains one of the few places in the UK where all six of the UK’s native reptiles can be found, including the rare Sand Lizards and Smooth Snakes.

    Iolo Willams will be exploring the neighbouring Purbeck Heaths, dubbed the UK’s first ‘super’ National Nature Reserve. The area has 11 priority habitats that allow all of its inhabitants, including heathlands birds, Britain’s rarest dragonfly, and 12 bat species, to move around more freely and adapt to the changing climate and environment.

    Elsewhere, Gillian Burke will report from her road-trip across North Wales, where she explores the region’s natural beauty from Snowdonia, across the Menai Straits to Anglesey. Gillian will also see how nature and species have reclaimed a post-industrial landscape in Gwaith Powdwr Nature Reserve.

