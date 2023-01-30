The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite and perform at King Charles III’s Coronation in May. It is rumoured the pop icons, including Victoria Beckham, will take to the stage as a five piece amid a three-day extravaganza.

It is understood organisers at Buckingham Palace are huge admirers of the girl group and see them as a “star signing” for the royal concert. The spectacle is scheduled to take place between May 6 and May 8.

A source has told The Sun: “Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five piece for such a historic event. Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one off celebration and unique performance.

“There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant. Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

Spicegirl Mel C recently opened up about her disappointment that they were not able to perform at the late-Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. She said: “You know what, we would have loved to be there but it was just one of those situations where it was impossible.

All five members of The Spice Girls - including Victoria Beckham - are rumoured to perform at the Royal ceremony - Credit: Getty Images