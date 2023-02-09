Customers who tend to do the bulk of their shopping at convenience stores such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury’s Local could spend an extra £800 a year, according to a new study from review and advice company Which?

The study discovered that shoppers who regularly purchase items from local stores instead of the superstores in the chain could be spending an extra £15.73 a week on everyday items.

A cost comparison of more than 75 items at a Tesco Express, which included Anchor Spreadable Butter, a Hovis white bread loaf and own-brand milk, adds up to more than £800 a year. At a Tesco Superstore or online, a own-brand sweet potato was on offer for 95p on average, but you would be forking out around £1.30 from a convenience store, a steep rise of 37 percent.

The highest percentage of rise at Sainsbury’s was Heinz Cream Of Tomato soup, which could be found online or at a bigger Sainsbury’s store for £1.15. The same item would cost customers £1.37 at Sainsbury’s Local, a 19 percent rise.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the differences in price were down to its Local stores typically being based in city or town centre locations, where operating costs are higher. They said: "We work hard to ensure our customers get great value at Tesco, whether they shop with us online, in a large store or in an Express store."

