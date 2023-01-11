A British off-licence owner has been banned from TikTok after advertising the sought-after Prime Energy drinks on his account for £100 a pop. The Prime Energy drinks, co-founded by Youtuber stars, Logan Paul and KSI have caused chaos across the country as customers dashed to supermarkets to get their hands on the product.

However, a savvy business owner, Mohammad Azar Nazir of Wakefield Wines in Marygate, Wakefield jumped on the Prime Energy hype by upping the cost to £100 a bottle and advertising it on his TikTok account which has caused a stir.

In a statement posted on the Wakey Wines Instagram account on Sunday (January 8), Nazir said he had been banned from TikTok – and accused an influencer of trying to “tarnish his business”.

The statement continued: “I’ve been working so hard for all of this. All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other businessman and I took the opportunity.

"Some jealous horrible people. Please report these posts and help me! Thank you to my fans always, Wakey Wines.”

The recommended retail price (RRP) of the Prime Energy drinks is around £2 a bottle, but some eager fans have been paying hundreds and even thousands for a case of the sought-after product. According to The Star , a woman from Sheffield travelled 25 miles to purchase a box of 12 Prime Energy drinks from Wakey Wines for an eye-watering £1,200.

Wakefield Wines

Wakey Wines, which sells a range of unusual sweets and energy drinks already had a solid social media following with more than 500,000 followers on TikTok. Wakey Wine’s Tik-tok account would regularly post videos of its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.

However, in a video posted on January 7, the shopkeeper speaks to two women who tell him they have come from Sheffield – one to buy a 12-pack of Prime cans for £1,200 and the other to purchase four bags of sweets for £80. “You’re the first person from Sheffield to buy 12 packs of… thank you very much. I mean that thank you very much,” he said.

In response to the video, popular internet figure, and Prime Energy co-founder KSI took to his own TikTok page, reacting to the video. KSI said: "He can’t keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices."

Public opinion has varied on the shop and its tactics with Tweets and comments voicing a mixture of amusement to outrage. One person tweeted: “If people are that stupid to pay £100 a tin, then I see no issue with the bloke making some cash.”

