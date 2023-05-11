Sainsbury’s launches its first fully electric delivery fleet as part of Net Zero goal
Supermarket giant, Sainsbury’s, aims to offer customers zero-emission deliveries with its newly launched electric delivery fleet.
Sainsbury’s has debuted a new force of fully electric delivery vans. The transition is the first move towards the supermarket's goal of having an electric fleet across all its stores up and down the country.
The inaugural fleet launched this week at Sainsbury’s Nine Elms London superstore. The change will see local customers benefiting from zero-emission deliveries.
Made up of 12 vans, the new force of vehicles is powered solely by electricity. This also helps the on-board fridge units run to keep customers' grocery shopping fresh.
According to the supermarket, the Nine Elms store's switch to electric delivery vans is said to help save 57 tonnes of carbon annually. They are also said to help with noise pollution as they operate more quietly.
Sainsbury's aims to transition its other delivery vans to fully electric by 2035. This aligns with the retailer's goal of achieving Net Zero in its own operations.