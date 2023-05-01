Ryanair has announced it will cancel 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to air traffic controller strikes in France. The strikes will affect around 40,000 passengers.

The cancellations are due to ATC strikes affecting air traffic controllers at airports. Ryanair has called on authorities to cancel French flights instead of overflights in order to protect passengers who are travelling to other countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s CEO, called the impacts of the strikes “completely unacceptable”, criticising French authorities for their handling of the industrial action. He also confirmed the company had emailed their customers with information about the cancellations along with apologies to those affected.

Most Popular