The Royal Mail has issued a warning as some areas could experience delays due to staff shortages and resourcing issues.The Royal Mail put out a warning on its website to explain which postcodes and areas are being affected.

The Royal Mail website said: “In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible [to deliver the mail] due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

“In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The recent update comes just a couple of weeks after the Royal Mail said it was experiencing delays due to the severe weather conditions.

Post offices affected by Royal Mail delays

Anstruther DO (KY10)

Banbury DO (OX15, OX16 and OX17)

Barking DO (IG11)

Braintree DO (CM6, CM7and CM77)

Bristol South DO (BS3, BS13 and BS41)

Camberley DO (GU15, GU16, GU17 and GU95)

Clevedon DO (BS21)

Enfield DO (EN1-EN3)

Farnham DO (GU9 and GU10)

Golders Green DO (NW11)

Harlow DO (CM17 to CM20 and CM92)

Hendon DO (NW4)

Patchway DO (BS32, BS34 and BS35)

Portishead DO (BS20)

Sandhurst DO (GU46 and GU47)

West Byfleet DO (KT14)

Winterbourne DO (BS36)

Yatton DO (BS49)

