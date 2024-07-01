Revellers will spend over £200 just on food at a multi-day music festival

People enjoy the first proper day of Glastonbury Festival as the music gets underway. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Revellers will spend more than £200 on food alone at a multi-day music festival, research has revealed.

A study of 1,000 adults who have camped at a festival revealed almost four hours will be spent queuing for food during the event, with £42 typically spent every day.

But 51 per cent try to live off snacking rather than main meals, with 78 per cent feeling ripped off by what’s on offer.

It also emerged 78 per cent have taken their own food with them – but 68 per cent are left feeling envious of delicious treats others are enjoying.

While 62 per cent crave pizza, burgers or fish and chips.

The research, from Papa Johns, also revealed 69 per cent of festival-goers have ordered a takeaway after returning home, with pizza (23 per cent) the top choice - followed by a Chinese (19 per cent) and fish and chips (17 per cent).

Being too tired to cook, it being easy and a lack of food in the fridge were the main reasons for doing so.

The pizza brand commissioned the research after seeing an increase in sales at its Glastonbury store last year as revellers headed home on the final day of the festival.

With pizza the top choice when leaving a festival, they’re offering attendees of the iconic Somerset event the opportunity to trade their wristband for a small pizza of their choice in stores nationwide on Monday 1st July.

Pizza as top comfort food

Rebecca Carroll, a spokesperson for Papa Johns UK said: “There’s often a plethora of food options at music festivals, but the research has shown it can make a dent in your bank balance.

“With people shelling out so much money at this weekend’s festival, we thought we’d save them a few quid by giving them the opportunity to get a delicious ‘recovery pizza’ free of charge.

“And one thing’s for sure according to the research, people feel the need to have something comforting when they return home – and pizza is the nation’s top choice.”

According to the data, a quarter of festival goers aged 25-44 have left their wristband on for at least a month following the event, so the tongue-in-cheek move also aims to act as an incentive for revellers to not hang onto their wristbands too long this year.

Rebecca Carroll added: “There is a catch – you’ll have to give up your wristband as proof you were stood in the farm’s fields in Glastonbury, so maybe there’ll be a few less people still wearing them at Christmas this year.