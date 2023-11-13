Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple spent £8,000 decorating their house in 12,000 lights - for a traffic-stopping Remembrance display.

Jackie North and husband Sean, both 37, first decorated their home to mark Armistice Day in 2022 - and decided to go bigger and better this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property in Keelby, Lincolnshire, is now decorated with 12,000 lights and two giant poppies. Jackie turned on the lights on Tuesday - and said the street was filled with traffic and people wanting to pay their respects all last week.

Most Popular

The school kitchen assistant said: "We did Remembrance last year but we didn't have anywhere near as many lights. We had a poppy on the tree and in front of the garage with some lights. This year we have doubled our show to make it a lot nicer - we love lights so we keep adding more."

The pair say they spent £8,000 on their Remembrance display. But she says it is worth it because everyone thinks they are "beautiful".