Renowned record producer Quincy Jones has been rushed to hospital following a ‘serious reaction’ to something he ate, according to reports. American news site TMZ has reported one of Quincy’s representatives told them the 90-year-old "had a bad reaction to some food he ate".

An ambulance was then called and pandemics soon arrived at Quincy’s Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon (June 17). The music mogul was taken to the hospital for a check-up before he was reportedly given the "all-clear by doctors and released from the hospital".

TMZ also reported how they were told "Quincy never lost consciousness" and was in "great spirits". The 90-year-old’s music career has spanned more than 70 years thanks to his work with legends Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

