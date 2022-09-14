This week has seen plans announced for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II following her death on 8 September.

The Queen’s body has been in Scotland since her death, but was moved to London this week ahead of her funeral on 19 September.

Members of the public have been given the opportunity to pay respects to the Queen in Edinburgh and then in Westminster Abbey, where the coffin will be taken later this week.

Where was the Queen born?

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She was the first born child of the Duke and Duchess of York who, due to the abdication of Edward VIII, became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

Queen Elizabeth II is due to be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel which is located within Windsor Castle.

Who will she be buried alongside?

The Queen will be buried alongside other members of her family, including her father King George VI, her sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Prince Phillip.

Prince Phillip was buried in the Royal Vault of the King George chapel following his death in April 2021.

His body will however be moved into the chapel to lie alongside his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. this is part of Royal Protocol and was always going to be a move made upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who else is buried at Windsor?

Members of the Royal Family dating back to Henry VI are buried in the different locations of Windsor.