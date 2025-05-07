Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They pour perfect pints, lend a sympathetic ear and occasionally act as secret matchmakers.

So it’s no surprise that 75% of Brits consider their local landlord to be a genuine mate, with a quarter sharing secrets they wouldn’t tell their own family.

And at a time when so much social interaction takes place online, the pub is still a national treasure with 98% viewing it as the cornerstone of their community, according to new research.

The survey, by HEINEKEN SmartDispense , reveals 26% of people met their partner in a pub, 35% have gone to one on a first date and 48% have used their favourite for a celebration - from birthdays to new jobs.

But while Brits clearly love their locals, 59% admit they’ve no clue what it actually takes to run one.

Celebrity landlords Merlin Griffiths and Jodie Kidd have teamed up with HEINEKEN SmartDispense for a new podcast Three Landlords Walk into a Bar | Cover Images

To lift the lid on life behind the bar, celebrity landlords Jodie Kidd and Merlin Griffiths have teamed up with HEINEKEN SmartDispense for a new podcast Three Landlords Walk into a Bar.

Joined by some of the UK’s top publicans, the duo will dig into the graft, grit, and untold stories that make Britain’s boozers tick.

Jodie, who runs The Half Moon in Kirdford, Sussex says, “People are always surprised when they find out I run a pub. It’s one of the toughest yet most rewarding jobs.

“There’s a whole world behind the bar that most punters never get to see – the highs, the graft, the sheer heart landlords pour in.

“That’s exactly what we wanted to showcase with Three Landlords Walk into a Bar - real people, real stories, and why these places matter so much to our communities.”

Merlin, the landlord of the Dog & Gun in Leicestershire adds, ‘’Being a landlord isn’t just about pulling pints and hosting quizzes - it’s late nights, leaky pipes, and learning to adapt fast.”

Their first guest is Beccy Webster, landlord of The Gedling Inn, whose promise to give away free drinks every time Nottingham Forest scored turned into a 300-pint giveaway after a 7–0 win.

Other guests include the landlord behind The White Lion in Stockport, one of the UK’s oldest and most haunted pubs, and the man who gives Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club its sound.

Jodie and Merlin will also chat to the entrepreneur who runs The Prince of Peckham, one of London’s most inclusive, community-first pubs.

The series will also spotlight the innovative ways landlords are fighting back, turning pubs into social hubs to make friends, celebrate milestones, and even find love for years to come.

Three Landlords Walk into a Bar is available now on Apple , Spotify and YouTube