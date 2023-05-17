Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s multi-million dollar estate. Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie died in January after she was hospitalised for a reported cardiac arrest at her home in California.

Shortly after her death, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla disputed an amendment in her daughter’s will. The amendment, which was made in 2016, stated Lisa Marie removed her mother and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees.

The updated will said the co-trustees had been replaced with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

The petition, which was filed in January and obtained by the Mirror , alleged Priscilla did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive, as required by her Trust. Priscilla’s name was also misspelt on the document.

Lawyers for Priscilla and Riley announced on May 16 that the pair had "reached a settlement." At a court hearing in Los Angeles, Priscilla’s attorney Ronson Shamoun told Judge Lynn Scaduto: “The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.”

Outside the court, the lawyer added: "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Riley’s attorney, Justin Gold, said: "She would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it. She is very content.”

Daisy Jones and The Six star Riley was reportedly unhappy her grandmother decided to take the matter to the courts. However, she did not file an objection.