News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

PowerWash Simulator announce SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom DLC

PowerWash Simulator has announced its latest DLC which will delight SpongeBob fans

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 19th May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read

PowerWash Simulator has announced its latest DLC which will take fans to an iconic pineapple under the sea. Coming this summer, fans will get a chance to take a dive and visit SpongeBob SquarePants in Bikini Bottom.

The SpongeBob crossover DLC was announced on Twitter, which announced the new pack would be released this “summer”. An exact date is yet to be announced but it was revealed the pack would be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 4 and 5 consoles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No official details have been shared, but a teaser video showed a sneak peak at a grubby Bikini Bottom and brand new power wash nozzle. PowerWash Simulator has already received a couple of free crossovers, including Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor and Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar.

The SpongeBon crossover will be the first in a series of paid DLC packs that were announced by the game’s developer FuturLab in their 2023 content roadmap, last month. FuturLab have said they plan to release one paid Special Pack and one free update each quarter throughout the year.

Most Popular
    PowerWash Simulator has announced a new SpongeBob DLCPowerWash Simulator has announced a new SpongeBob DLC
    PowerWash Simulator has announced a new SpongeBob DLC

    A free update will take players to new areas of Muckingham, the setting of PowerWash Simulator. A free update last month saw The Muckingham Files arrive to the game.

    Related topics:GamingNintendoXboxPlayStation