Portugal named as the best summer holiday destination for over 50s due to ‘bucket list’ attractions and more

A new travel index from Oak Tree Mobility found that Portugal is the best holiday destination for the over 50s, here’s why

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

Portugal has been named the best summer holiday destination for over 50s, according to a new study. The study analysed 28 European countries with Portugal topping the list for people aged 50 or more.

Brits make up the largest expat group in the country, which is located just south of Spain. In addition to that, thousands of holidaymakers from the UK flock to the country due to its numerous beaches and hot weather.

Whilst there are many other popular destinations just a short flight away, such as Mallorca, Benidorm and more, Portugal has been voted the best summer destination for over 50s looking for a safe and enjoyable trip.

According to a new travel index, the country’s wide offering of ‘bucket list’ activities and accessibility are just some of the reasons why people should consider it as their holiday choice this year.

    The travel index was created by specialists at Oak Tree Mobility. They looked at multiple factors to create the list, such as the country’s safety rating, median age, and offerings of ‘bucket list activities’ including bungee jumping, hiking, and diving.

    Portugal also boats great accessibility throughout its hotels. The research found that around 76 percent of hotels in the country are wheelchair accessible, which is the equivalent of 650 hotels.

    Alfama neighborhood, LisbonAlfama neighborhood, Lisbon
    Alfama neighborhood, Lisbon

    If you do not require a wheelchair but still need to consider mobility when choosing a destination, Portugal has a well-structured transport network open to the public in large cities, including trains, buses and cabs.

