If you collected Pokémon trading cards as a kid and happen to have any still knocking around gathering dust, you could be about to to find yourself better off. First edition Pokémon cards are some of the most highly sought after collectables due to their limited print run, and the fact that only a small number of people will ever get the chance to own them.

Despite this, many people unknowingly have copies of these cards stashed away - without realising they could be sitting on a small fortune. According to Hearts Land , one particular card might land you a life-changing £141,000.

The online card game site analysed pricing data from PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) to reveal the most valuable first edition Pokémon cards and how much you can expect to make. It considered versions of the cards that are in both “perfect condition” (GEM - MT10), which is a visually flawless copy of the card, as well as “near mint cards” (NM 7), which might have some slight surface wear.

A spokesperson for the site said: “Even during their release more than 20 years ago, first edition cards offered varying levels of rarity, with holographic or “shiny” cards being the most highly prized, due to their limited appearance in Pokémon packs. Those who have managed to hold onto copies with limited wear and tear, could cash them in now for a huge return, particularly if they happen to own some of these rarer cards.

“While some might be holding out until a resurgence in Pokémon mania before selling their cards, now is a better time than any to get your collection valuated, even if you don’t happen to have any first edition cards.” Here are the ten most valuable Pokémon cards and how to check if you own one.

The ten most valuable Pokémon cards

Charizard (Holo) - £141,882

Taking the top spot is the holographic Charizard, with an estimated resale value of £141,882 for a gem mint condition copy of the card. Considered one of the most sought-after cards ever, PSA reports one was last sold at collectables marketplace Goldins in January 2022 for $252,000 (£196,560).

A near mint condition (NM 7) copy of the card could still net you a cool a £5,850 if you happen to have one collecting dust in your cupboard.

Blastoise (Holo) - £30,108

Taking second place is the holographic Blastoise with an estimated resale value of £30,108. A gem mint copy of this water type Pokémon card sold for $23,433 (£18,278) on Ebay in January this year, according to PSA. A NM 7 holographic Blastoise is one to hold on to, valued at around £1,092.

Items from the Pokemon card collection of Jens Ishoey Prehn and his brother Per Ishoy Nielsen are displayed in Niva, eastern Denmark on November 25, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes.

Chansey (Holo) - £25,740

A holographic Chansey in gem mint condition has a value of £25,740, making it the third most valuable first edition card. While a perfect copy of this card last sold for $27,412 (£21,381) on eBay, a NM 7 grade copy is likely to only make you around £273 according to PSA price estimates.

Mewtwo (Holo) - £16,068

The psychic-type holographic Mewtwo is the only legendary Pokémon on this list and ranked as the fourth most valuable card with an estimated value of £16,068 for a gem mint copy of the card. However, if you own a copy that is less than perfect there is a huge price drop off, with NM 7 Mewtwo (Holo) valued at around £390.

Venusaur (Holo) - £15,600

Ranking fifth is the holographic Venusaur, with a gem mint copy of the card valued at £15,600. This card manages to retain much more of its value even if not in perfect condition, with a near mint copy of the card netting £780.

You could be sitting on a small fortune if you have any Pokemon cards knocking around.

Clefairy (Holo) - £11,700

Taking the sixth spot with a value of £11,700 is the holographic Clefairycard. Despite a gem mint copy of this card being less valuable than the aforementioned cards, a near mint holographic Clefairy is likely to resell for a respectable £390.

Gyrados (Holo) - £9,360

The holographic Gyarados is the seventh most valuable, with an estimated resale price of £9,360 for a copy in perfect condition. A GEM - MT10 copy of the card sold for $10,101 (£7,879) on Ebay in January early this year and a NM 7 graded copy of the card will earn you a fraction of this amount at £293.

Ninetailes (Holo) - £7,566

In at eight is the holographic Ninetales, which can see collectors taking home £7,566 if they own a flawless copy of the card. As is the case with all of these cards, imperfections depreciate the card’s value, and a NM 7 holographic Ninetales will sell for around £312.

Alakazam (Holo) - £6,396

The ninth most valuable is the holographic Alakazam, which could make a profitable £6,396 for those who happen to own a perfect copy, while a near mint copy is likely to retail for around £312. Alakazam is actually the first in the original deck, identified by the ‘1/102’ text in the bottom right corner of the card.

Hitmonchan (Holo) - £6,084

Rounding off the top ten, a holographic Hitmonchanin perfect condition could earn you around £6,084, according to PSA. When sales are realised, the card seems to command much more than that however, with a copy recently selling for $10,200 (£7,956) at Goldin’s auction house. A NM 7 graded copy of this card is valued at a much lower £273.

How to check if you own a First Edition Pokémon card

To check whether you own a First Edition card Pokémon you want to first look to see if there is a black ‘Edition 1’ logo printed on the card. For most character cards, this will be printed halfway up the left side of the card.

For trainer cards, this logo is at the bottom left corner, while for energy cards it can be found in the top right corner. For character cards there should also be no shadowing around the border of the image displaying the Pokémon.

What is Pokémon?

Pokémon is a Japanese media franchise consisting of video games, television series and films and trading cards. The franchise takes place in a shared universe in which humans co-exist with creatures known as Pokémon, which are primarily caught and raised by “Pokémon trainers” to battle each other for sport.