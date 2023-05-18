News you can trust since 1845
Pest controllers issue warning as Britain’s wasp population set to soar this summer

Experts have warned Britain’s wasp population could increase this summer

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 18th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:39 BST

Pest controllers have issued a wasp warning to Brits as they prepare for an increase in callouts this summer. Britain’s wasp population is predicted to soar by 150 per cent in the warmer months - while a million are already thought to live in every square mile of the country.

According to experts at Waspinator, the number of wasps in the summer depends on how many queen wasps survive the winter and spring. The successful colonies will then produce a large number of wasps in the summer where a single wasp nest can have thousands of inhabitants.

Home assistance provider HomeServe has also said it is predicting a peak in callouts for wasp and hornet issues this summer. The warning is based on an average call increase of 150% in the past two years when compared to non-summer months.

A spokesman suggested keeping doors and windows shut, keeping rubbish away from entry points and filling holes in the walls.

    They added: “To deal with wasps, spray them with a solution of washing up liquid and water.

    “If you have unsuccessfully tried to deal with your pest yourself, it would be wise to call in a trusted specialist to help get to the root of the issue.”

    Pest controllers issue warning as Britain’s wasp population set to soar this summer

    They added that if you have unsuccessfully tried to deal with the problem yourself, you should get in touch with a specialist to help you remove the wasp nest and stop the problem from recurring.

