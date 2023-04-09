Members of S Club 7 have said that the 25th anniversary tour will go ahead despite the sudden death of band member Paul Cattermole. Cattermole was found dead in his Dorset home on Thursday (April 7) aged 46.

The surviving members have vowed that despite now being a six-piece, the tour is still happening and will most likely include a tribute to Paul. And sources say that while it is too early to make a public decision on how the tour will proceed, they want them to take place because of how much Cattermole wanted it to happen.

According to reports , Cattermole was one of the first members of the pop group to agree to the reunion. A band insider said: “Paul was so excited, though he seemed awkward on the outside he was looking forward to reliving some of the old, happy times with the group.

“That’s why there are some members of S Club 7 who are determined the tour goes on. To them, it seems the perfect way to pay tribute to him.

“There have been some meetings and some of the group are inconsolable, they are in pieces. It has all come as such a big shock to them.”

The news of Paul Cattermole’s death has seen tributes pour in from the likes of Rylan Clark and Vernon Kay. The six remaining members of S Club 7 issued a joint statement on Friday saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

S Club 7 announced their 25th anniversary reunion tour just weeks before Paul Cattermole’s death.