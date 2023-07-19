Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a missing star of the Channel 4 show Celebrity First Dates , Patrick White, who remains missing for two weeks. The 33-year-old, who is known as ‘Paddy’, was last seen on June 29 in Bishopsgate, London.

The reality TV star is “considered vulnerable”, the police said, and his family are “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”. According to the force, he often travels long distances by train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy appeared on a date with rugby player Keegan Hirst on Channel 4’s Celebrity First Dates in 2016, according to reports . Keegan’s ex-wife later made a claim that Keegan wasn’t looking for love and instead had a boyfriend, and Paddy said he felt “stitched up”.

Paddy from Cirencester, Gloucestershire has previously been found in Brighton and London, the police said. He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, white and of slim build with short, blonde, wavy hair.

Most Popular