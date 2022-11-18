Passenger dies during easyJet flight between Cyprus and UK

A passenger has died during an easyJet flight between Cyprus and London Gatwick , a statement from the airline carrier has confirmed. Flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on November 17 first made air traffic controllers aware of a “medical incident” as the flight made its way over Paris, preparing for its final descent.

Cabin crew and passengers were alerted to the situation as the passenger could not be woken up, leading the crew members calmly asking if there was a doctor onboard the flight. Two volunteers could only undertake the same medical procedures for the incident that the cabin crew had already tried.

One eye witness report stated that when asking a cabin crew member if the passenger was breathing was met with an ominous response: ‘We can’t say anything, sir.” The eyewitness mentioned that the cabin crew "[handled] the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism”.

Upon arriving at London Gatwick , paramedics boarded the plane and confirmed that the passenger had died, with the death occurring potentially 80 minutes after the flight had left the airport in Paphos. Details of the passenger or his cause of death have not been released.

In a statement from easyJet, they confirmed the death of the passenger onboard the London Gatwick bound flight. “‘easyJet can confirm that sadly a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November. The well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.