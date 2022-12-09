Parent Power 2023: The Times releases its list of Best UK schools & league table
How did secondary school pupils fare from the pandemic - find out in this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power guide to UK schools.
It’s a win for the girls in this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 guide to best schools in the UK with single-sex schools topping the tables in both state and private sectors.
Sunday Times has published the 30th edition of its Parent Power guide to the best national and regional schools of the year. Amongst its findings, the Times identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK based on their own criterion.
Parent Power is widely acknowledged and holds more than 1,600 schools in its database. If a parent, student, or teacher wants to find out about a school’s performance, they can search it by name, local authority, town and postcode.
Central to this year’s findings is the emphasis successful schools are placing on student well-being and self-care where pupils can access efficient, effective and non-judgmental support to get back on track and improve their experience at school.
Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.
“It is also clear that more attention is being placed on well-being and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.
“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work.
“We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”
The Sunday Times Schools Guide, Parent Power, was first published in 1993. As well as a print section in the newspaper, there is a fully-searchable online database allowing users to search schools by postcode, town, local authority and school name.
But who won The Sunday Times’ national and regional school of the year awards?
The Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 national school of the year
The top secondary school for academic performance
- Henrietta Barnett School (grammar school for girls), Hampstead, London
Secondary school of the year
- Wycombe High School, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Comprehensive school of the year
- St Peter’s Catholic School, Guildford, Surrey
Top independent school for academic performance
- St Paul’s Girls’ School, Brook Green, London
Independent school of the year
- Francis Holland School, Sloane Square, London
International Baccalaureate school of the year
- Godolphin and Latymer, Hammersmith, London
The Sunday Times Parent Power 2023 regional school of the year
East Anglia
Secondary School of the Year - King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford
Independent School of the Year - Norwich High School for Girls
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - The Perse School, Cambridge
East Midlands
Secondary School of the Year - The King’s School, Grantham
Comprehensive of the Year - Northampton School for Boys
Independent School of the Year - Nottingham High School
West Midlands
Secondary School of the Year - King Edward VI School, Stratford-upon-Avon
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham
London
Secondary School of the Year - Mossbourne Community Academy, Hackney Downs
Comprehensive School of the Year - The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, Upminster
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - St Paul’s Girls’ School, Brook Green
The North
Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance - Ripon Grammar School
Comprehensive School of the Year - Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Otley
Independent School of the Year - Sheffield High School for Girls
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Queen Ethelburga’s College
The Northeast
Comprehensive School of the Year - Durham Johnston Comprehensive School
Independent School of the Year - Dame Allan’s School (Girls’ and Boys’), Newcastle upon Tyne
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Royal Grammar School, Newcastle upon Tyne
The Northwest
Secondary School of the Year - Altrincham Grammar School for Girls
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Withington Girls’ School, Manchester
The Southeast
Secondary School of the Year - Wycombe High School, High Wycombe
Comprehensive School of the Year - St Peter’s Catholic School, Guildford
Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance - Guildford High School
The Southwest
Secondary School of the Year - Pate’s Grammar School, Cheltenham
Comprehensive School of the Year - The Cotswold School, Bourton-on-the-Water
Independent Secondary School of the Year - Cheltenham Ladies’ College
Wales
Secondary School of the Year - Ysgol Bro Preseli, Pembrokeshire
Independent Secondary School of the Year - Cardiff Sixth Form College
Northern Ireland
Secondary School of the Year - St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt
Scotland
Secondary School of the Year - Williamwood High School, Glasgow
Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance - Jordanhill, Glasgow
You can view the full list on the Sunday Times Parent Power website.