The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, has come just in time to inject some much-needed entertainment into these wintry nights. After the entire list of nominees were announced, we thought we’d make it simple for you to find the best films of the past year.

Streaming guide JustWatch has compiled an extensive list of all 53 movies nominated in this year’s Oscars and where to watch them legally no matter what country you’re in. So if you’re planning a movie marathon any time soon, you might want to read on.

From frontrunners like Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin to lesser known gems such as Aftersun and To Leslie, the directory is essential for anyone looking to watch ahead of the big night. However, it should be noted that some films are yet to arrive on streaming sites or are still only in theatres - which we have duly noted below.

Here’s the full list of movies nominated for an Oscar in 2023 and how to stream, rent or buy each.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh has been nominated several time for Oscars but has only won for Best Live Action Short film. He's 2/1 second favourite to add the main prize to that with The Banshees of Inisherin, which arrived in UK cinemas in November. The black comedy set on an Irish Ireland follows two lifelong friends (played by shortlisted actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson who also starred in McDonagh's In Bruges) who have a bizarre and one-sided falling out. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are both also up for supporting role Oscars.

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Tar

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Women Talking

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 4/9 making it the film to beat. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all up for acting awards.

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

The Whale

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

RRR

Aftersun

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal are the stars of Aftersun.

Blonde

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Pictured: (left-right) Edward Norton as Miles, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Picture: PA Photo/John Wilson/Netflix

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Turning Red

The Sea Beast

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Flying Sailor

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Ice Merchants

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Haulout

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

How Do You Measure a Year?

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Martha Mitchell Effect looks at the a cabinet member's wife who spoke out during Watergate, and how the administration tried to silence her.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Batman

The Batman, which was partially filmed in Glasgow, was the second most searched for film in 2022.

Babylon

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Ivalu

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week: Photo: Marvel Studios

The Red Suitcase

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Night Ride

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Elephant Whisperers

To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Causeway

Empire of Light

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Tell It Like a Woman

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Quiet Girl

Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, showing at The Coliseum in Whitby.

EO

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Close

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Argentina, 1985

All That Breathes

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Fire of Love

Bill Nighy was spotted filming at Worthing Lido in June 2021. Living is set in 1950s London and the screenplay is by Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro. It is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full.

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Living

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

An Irish Goodbye

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

My Year of Dicks

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

