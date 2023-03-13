A new adaptation of Charles Dickens ‘Great Expectations’ is coming to the BBC this month. The series is based on one of the most popular works from the iconic author.

Amongst the cast is Olivia Coleman, star of Netflix series The Crown as Queen Elzabeth II. Other major roles include in the series ‘Fleabag’ and Peep Show. She will now play a key role in the famous story as Miss Havesham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life until a twist of fate introduces him to the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) and Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin), showing him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.

It’s not just the onscreen crew which is filled with big names either. Steven Knight, famous for his work in creating the hugely successful gang drama Peaky Blinders, has written and executive produced Great Expectations.

Most Popular

He has done so alongside Tom Hardy (A Christmas Carol, Inception), Ridley Scott (The Martian, Blade Runner), Dean Baker (Taboo, Trophy), David W. Zucker (The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle), Kate Crowe (Misfits, You Don’t Know Me) and Tommy Bulfin (Peaky Blinders, The Tourist) for the BBC – the team behind FX’s A Christmas Carol – with Brady Hood (Top Boy, The One) and Samira Radsi (Holiday Secrets, Knightfall) as directors.

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip (Photo: BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Great Expectations air on BBC?