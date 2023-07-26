Award-winning biopic, Nothing Compares , which details the life of the late Irish-singer Sinead O’Connor is coming to TV later this month. The announcement was made by Northern Ireland Screen weeks before the news of O’Connors death, which was confirmed tonight (July 26).

The documentary was directed by Kathryn Ferguson and will explore the singer’s musical heritage and take a look at the cultural impact she made through a feminist lens.

The Belfast-born filmmaker spoke of the documentary. Ferguson said: “Nothing Compares isn’t a regular music documentary, instead it’s a portrait of one unique artist, her cultural significance in Irish history and how she affected the lives of millions around the world.”

The singer was politically engaged and often outspoken with her views on social issues. Ferguson praised the late O’Connor for her fearlessness and novelty. She said: “I grew up in Belfast during the 1980s and ‘90s. Women and their rights, particularly their reproductive rights, were very low down the pecking order.

“When Sinead burst into my consciousness as a young teenager, it felt like a door had been kicked open.

“Here was a bold Irish woman who said things that others didn’t feel they could say, and she said them loudly. The intention with this film is to disrupt the trope of telling iconoclastic women’s stories through the tragic heroine lens.

On Wednesday July 26, it was confirmed that the Irish music legend had died at the age of 56. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor was born in Dublin on December 8 1966 and rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra. She is best known for her hit rendition of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’, released in 1990.

The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards

