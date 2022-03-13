New suppawt system for rescue pets and their owners

A growing surge in abandoned puppies

Give support for rescue pets

The COVID-19 pandemic saw lots of people buying pets which have now been abandoned.

A brand-new support system has been launched that offers a helping paw to rescue pets and their new owners, as well as rescue centres and shelters alike.

The initiative has launched in the wake of a growing surge in abandoned puppies, following the huge increase in dog ownership over the past two years.

Thousands of new pet owners gave up the pets they bought over the lockdowns because they struggled to train them, a study from last year showed.

Abandoned pets stats

An astonishing one in four new pet owners were considering getting rid of their dogs last year because of problems controlling them, and rescue centres have since reported of record numbers in admissions.

Burns supported shelters will offer a special bundle to new pet parents, containing some of the necessities new owners will need to start a new life with their rescue dog or cat.

They’ll receive 2kg of healthy dog food, a handy measuring cup alongside access to top tips, video content and training sessions from specialised nutritionists.

Words of advice

John Burns, Pet Nutritionist said: “We’ve always believed that our pets need good nutrition, but we also know that every pet deserves a kind owner, a loving home and plenty of head scratches along the way.

"That’s why we started our woofing great Pet Rescue initiative, to help more pets find support in their new furever homes”.

Burns Pet Nutrition has always strived to give pets the best start in life by creating healthy food using wholesome ingredients without any of the nasty stuff.

They continuously support moere than 30 rescue centres, donating a large portion of profits and resources to charitable initiatives every year and even created their own in-house charity, the John Burns Foundation.