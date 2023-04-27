Budget carrier Jet2.com has announced a new route from Birmingham Airport to Vienna as part of their major expansion in time for the winter season. The latest operation is part of their city breaks programme , which will also see a number of new European city break routes from East Midlands Airport and Manchester Airport .

The Birmingham Airport –Vienna flight service, scheduled to begin in November, will operate for the whole winter season. With the new connection, holidaymakers won’t have to go to an out-of-the-way airport only to visit the city, which offers a stunning holiday landscape and winter markets.

The airline is also introducing new services to Prague (exclusive route) and Krakow from East Midlands Airport , with these two routes extended across the whole of winter. Jet2.com has also launched a new Christmas Markets destination for Winter 23/24 from Edinburgh Airport, with customers and independent travel agents in Scotland now able to book festive flights and trips to Prague.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks this winter, with more people than ever wanting to visit their favourite city break destinations.

“As always, we want to give customers and independent travel agents what they want, so have added flights and city breaks to Vienna throughout the whole of the winter season. On top of this, we have also extended our Prague and Krakow routes from East Midlands Airports throughout winter too.

“As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that these new services will be extremely popular, as people look for a magical winter escape with a company they can rely on.”

Jet2 new flights and city breaks

Birmingham Airport

Up to two new weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Vienna between November 10, 2023 and April 29, 2024.

East Midlands Airport

Up to two new weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) to Krakow from November 9, 2023 to May 19, 2024.

The new Jet2 route from Birmingham Airport to Vienna is set to launch in November in time for a winter break. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Addition of up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) to Prague fromNovember 10 2023 to May 20, 2024.

Edinburgh Airport

Launch of the new Christmas Market destination to Prague, means two weekly dedicated services (Thursday and Sunday) to this magical Christmas destination from November 30 to December 17 2023.

Manchester Airport