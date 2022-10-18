In a bid to stop people sharing passwords, Netflix has launched a ‘profile transfer’ feature so you can transfer your carefully curated profiles from someone else’s account. The streaming service has been testing the new feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru since March and has “learned that it’s a really valuable feature for members who are starting new accounts during times of change.”

Netflix said: “People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.

“No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off.”

The news comes as Netflix are set to launch an ad-supported £4.99 plan next month and it’s hoped the new feature will make it easier to set up a new account and transfer their profile over. The streaming giant has slowly started to fall behind Disney+, Amazon, HBO Max and Apple TV+, after losing over 1m subscribers through the first half of this 2022.

How to use the ’profile sharing’ feature coming to Netflix?

Netflix customers can expect an email when they are able to transfer profiles from an account. When your account is set up with the new feature you should be able to select the profile transfer option when you move the cursor over your profile icon located in the drown down menu on the home page.