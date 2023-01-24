As the second month of 2023 looms, streaming platform Netflix will be bringing out new original TV shows and exclusive movies in February for viewers to sink their teeth into. Netflix releases new content each week and sometimes it can be hard to find what you’re looking for on the streaming site.

Whether you’re looking for a new thriller series to binge-watch or a romance flick to indulge on over Valentine’s Day , Netflix will have you covered throughout the upcoming month. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new releases that are coming to Netflix in February.

What’s coming to Netflix in February 2023?

You season four

The first instalment of the long-awaited fourth series of You will land on Netflix in February. Season four has been split into two sections, with the second part set to air on the streaming platform in March.

Part one will see main character Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) move overseas to London to pursue a career in teaching after murdering his partner Love at the end of series three. The serial killer will attempt to hunt down his latest victim in season four as he changes his name to Jonathan Moore to cover up his past.

Perfect Match

Perfect Match is a new dating show which will come to the streaming platform just in time for Valentine’s Day. The series will bring together the most famously single stars of Netflix shows including Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind as they attempt to find love in a tropical paradise.

As the singletons compete to form long-lasting relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker. The loved-up couples will then attempt to break up the other contestants by sending them on dates with brand-new singles who enter the villa.

We Have A Ghost

Keep your eyes peeled for new Netflix Original movie We Have a Ghost. The upcoming comedy thriller will star Stranger Things actor David Harbour and White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge.

We Have A Ghost follows a family who discover that they have a ghost called Ernest lurking in their home. However, when they delve into Ernest’s past, they become the target of the CIA.

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix in February 2023

Penn Badgley will reprise his role of Joe Goldberg in season four of You

February 1

Gunther’s Millions (limited series)

February 2

Make My Day (season one)

Freeridge (season one)

February 3

True Spirit (2023)

Infiesto (2023)

February 9

You (season four)

My Dad The Bounty Hunter (season one)

February 10

Your Place or Mine (2023)

10 Days of a Good Man (2023)

February 14

In Love All Over Again (season one)

Perfect Match (season one)

February 15

Full Swing (season one)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (season one)

February 16

The Upshaws (season three)

February 17

Community Squad (season one)

Unlocked (2023)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (season one)

February 23

Outerbanks (season three)

February 24

We Have A Ghost (2023)

February 28

