Mutiny on the Bounty: Celebrations trial tubs without Bounty bars - full list of Tesco stores taking part
Mars Wrigley is trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season in partnership with Tesco - here’s how to get one.
Bounty fans beware, Mars Wrigley has announced that it will be trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season. The trial comes as new research has revealed that the smooth coconut-filled chocolates are a national cause of division, with almost half of Brits wanting to banish them from Celebrations tubs altogether.
In response, the confectionery brand has teamed up with Tesco to trial ‘No Bounty tubs’ in the lead-up to the festive season. From November 8, customers in select stores around the UK will be able to exchange Celebration tubs bought in-store with a new No Bounty Celebrations tub, in a business trial that will put this chocolate debate to the test.
Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty. Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.
“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”
For these limited-edition tubs, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and the all-time favourite – Maltesers, will be drafted in to make up for the missing Bounty bars. The announcement comes after 18% of Brits revealed they would feel irritated if they opened a Celebrations tub to find only Bounty’s were left and more than half said it would lead to a family argument.
The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations. The Market roadshow kicks off at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8, making its way down South to finally close up shop on December 18 at Gallions Reach Extra in London.
Full list of stores taking part in the No Bounty Celebrations trial
November 8 - Baguley Extra in Manchester
November 9 - Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent
November 10 - Telford Extra
November 11 - Cradley Heath Extra
November 12 - Kidderminster Superstore
November 13 - Redditch Extra
November 14 - Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra
November 15 - Aylesbury Extra
November 16 - Amersham Superstore
November 17 - Reading West Extra
November 18 - Bracknell
November 19 - Newbury Extra
November 20 - Swindon Extra
November 21 - Newport Spytty Extra
November 22 - Pontypridd Extra
November 23 - Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra
November 24 - Risca Extra
November 25 - Bristol Brislington Extra
November 26 - Yeovil Extra
November 27 - Poole Extra
November 28 - Bournemouth Extra
November 29 - Salisbury Extra
November 30 - Winchester
December 1 - Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra
December 2 - Portsmouth Extra
December 3 - Chichester Extra
December 4 - West Durrington Extra in Worthing
December 5 - Burgess Hill Superstore
December 7 - Horsham Extra
December 8 - Addlestone Extra
December 9 - Sunbury-On-Thames Extra
December 10 - Twickenham Extra in Isleworth
December 11 - Osterley Extra in Isleworth
December 12 - SevenOaks Roverhead
December 13 - Lunsford Park Extra
December 14 - Ashford Crooksfoot Extra
December 15 - Dover Extra
December 16 - Broadstairs Extra
December 17 - Whitstable Extra
December 18 - Gallions Reach Extra in London