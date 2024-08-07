Music fans reveal their ultimate travel bucket list

Shutterstock

Music fans' travel bucket lists include Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Motown Museum in Detroit - and London's Abbey Road for Beatles fans.

A poll of 2,000 music lovers revealed the top 20 landmarks every music lover should see, with Paisley Park in Minnesota where Prince kept his studio, the Las Vegas Sphere, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland also featuring.

Dollywood - which pays homage to Dolly Parton, the queen of country - was also on the list.

It emerged 38 per cent believe it’s important to visit these iconic venues at least once, with the average music enthusiast already having visited two dream music destinations.

Beer brand, Coors, commissioned the research after sending best friends Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks to its birthplace, Colorado, to experience a gig at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre - as it launches a competition for some lucky winners to do the same.

The pair were given just 72 hours to complete a series of challenges across various locations which saw them tackle heights, rapids, off-roading - as well as an open-mic night in Denver – culminating in a final test at the iconic Amphitheatre where they experienced a one-in-a-lifetime performance from Grammy-nominated Icelandic rockers, Kaleo.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks were given just 72 hours to complete a series of challenges across various locations which saw them tackle heights, rapids and off-roading | Coors

Making music experiences memorable

Sam Thompson said: “When we were told Pete and I were being sent to Colorado I was over the moon, I had visions of us living our best cowboy lives and experiencing a true taste of the USA – which of course includes some great music.

“Taking part in these different challenges was so much fun, especially doing it alongside my best mate as this made the whole experience so much more worthwhile.

“There are some amazing music venues in the world, with Red Rocks definitely being one of them - it was truly epic.”

The study also found 29 per cent believe the company you’re with is an important factor to making a music experience memorable. The venue (24 per cent), atmosphere (44 per cent), and crown (12 per cent) were also among the top things that improve the overall.

What’s more, 89 per cent say it is important to be present at a music event, with 75 per cent preferring to be part of it without the distraction of a mobile phone.

It also emerged 38 per cent believe going to a music festival or experience can help strengthen friendship and family bonds.

When quizzed on what they most associate music with, 20 per cent said it takes them back to when they first met their partner.

But 19 per cent relate it to when they experienced their first heartbreak, and 13 per cent reminisce on a road trip with their best friend.

According to the OnePoll.com data, the genres music lovers most enjoy include pop (58 per cent), rock (54 per cent), and country (20 per cent).

And popular music landmarks show The Beatles still resonate with fans as Abbey Road, Strawberry Fields, and The Beatles Story Museum all featured in the top 10.

Helen Jones at Molson Coors, which is sharing the adventures of Sam and Pete across its social channels, said: “We believe fresh music experiences in unique locations adds another dimension to listening to live music which is more immersive and atmospheric.

“These powerful music experiences create unforgettable moments in our lives especially when you get to experience them with your friends or family."

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Motown Museum in Detroit - and London's Abbey Road are go-to landmarks for music lovers | Coors

Top 15 venues every music fan should visit:

Royal Albert Hall (London) Wembley Arena (London) The O2 (London) Madison Square Gardens (New York) The Cavern Club (Liverpool) Sydney Opera House (Australia) Carnegie Hall (New York) Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles) Roundhouse (London) Apollo Theatre (New York) Eventim Apollo (formerly known as the Hammersmith Apollo) (London) The Sphere (Las Vegas) Canal Street (New Orleans) The Ryman Auditorium (Nashville) Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Colorado)

Top 20 landmarks every music fan should visit:

The Beatles Story Museum (Liverpool) Abbey Road (London, UK) Graceland (Memphis) ABBA The Museum (Stockholm) Motown Museum (Detroit) Bob Marley Museum (Kingston) Grand Ole Opry (Nashville) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Cleveland) Strawberry Fields (New York) Woodstock Festival Site (New York) Dollywood (Tennessee) Country Music Hall of Fame (Tennessee) Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles) Sun Studio (Memphis) National Blues Museum (St. Louis) Buddy Holly Center (Lubbock) Bob Dylan Center (Tulsa) Museum of Pop Culture (Seattle) Paisley Park (Minnesota) Stephen Joseph Theatre (Scarborough)