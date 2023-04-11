Crystal Rudd from Spalding in Lincolnshire has issued an urgent warning on TikTok after she was forced to have surgery after she was bitten by a False Widow spider.The mum of three, who initially thought the bite was a spot, said it left her in excruciating pain and fearing she could lose her finger.

The 28-year-old has been documenting the spider bite on TikTok and first noticed what looked like a spot on the side of her left index finger early in the morning on Saturday, March 30. Alarmed by the pain she was experiencing from the bite, Crystal told her TikTok viewers she visited A&E and was told by professionals it was a suspected horsefly bite. She was given antibiotics to treat the wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal explained: “The pain began to become excruciating though. It began to grow bigger and bigger and the pain started to spread as high as my elbow.

"I was prescribed stronger antibiotics but by the following Saturday, the pain was so bad that I couldn’t bend my knuckles properly and it was too painful to look after my children. I had to ask my eldest- who is eight- to help me get dressed because I couldn’t move my hand.”

Most Popular

She went on to explain the pain was so excruciating on Sunday, April 2, that her husband took her to Peterborough City Hospital in the hope she would be back home by the evening. The 28-year-old was told she could go home by a nurse but asked for a second opinion as she still felt something was wrong.

Once Crystal was seen by a doctor, she was soon admitted for surgery. She was later told she had been bitten by a False Widow spider.The shocking news caused alarm for Crystal and this prompted the mum of three to deep clean the family’s home due to her fear of spiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal (left) and her left index finger just before her surgery.

In an updated video on the social media platform, Crystal said: "The pain was right up to my elbow. It felt like my finger was going to explode. I couldn’t use my left hand. I’m feeling much better now though but it is frustrating that I won’t be able to go to the gym or do Aquafit for at least three weeks.