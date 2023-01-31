Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced on Instagram that they welcomed their baby girl a week ago.

The couple, both 23, who live in Manchester, shared an image on both their Instagram accounts with a combined following of over 10 million.

The black and white picture shows the proud new parents holding their newborn baby girl in the hospital. Molly is seen wearing a hospital gown and Tommy wears scrubs, which indicates that Molly most likely had a Caesarean. The couple both smile as the boxer holds the baby in his arms.

The caption reads 23/01/23 and included a white love heart emoji, meaning the baby was born a week ago.

Molly-Mae shared two images on her Instagram stories, the first was a video of happy proud new dad Tommy holding his baby girl and the second was an image of Molly cuddling the newborn.

The caption read: “ One week old today. I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.. It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

Molly-Mae Hague new baby (Instagram)

“There is no feeling like holding you in my arms, little one, my heart literally explodes. Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

“We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever”.

No baby name has been announced just yet but eagle-eyed fans did notice new social media accounts with the handle @nepheleFury have been created for Instagram and TikTok.

The post on both accounts has gained over 6 million likes with many celebrity friends congratulating the couple and sending their love.

Molly-Mae thanked her followers with a beautiful video clip of Tommy giving ‘nose kisses’ to his daughter and added the caption “Over whelmed with love. Thank you all for the beautiful messages and comments. We appreciate it so much”.

Tommy Fury (Instagram)

Dani Dyer wrote: “Congratulations babe. Sending you all so much love”

Olivia Bowen commented: “Congratulations angel”

Best friend Maura Higgins added: “So so so proud of you always she is so perfect”

There has been speculation that the baby was already here after YouTuber Jake Paul seemingly accidentally announced it in a recent Instagram post about him and Tommy finally getting in the boxing ring to fight in February with the words “baby is here”.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Getty)

Fans have been in uproar over the recently deleted comment Jake Paul left on Tommy’s baby announcement pic. The comment read: “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out,’ alongside a smiley-face emoji.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on series five of Love Island and announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2022. The pair came runners up in the fifth series of the ITV show, just losing out to winners Amer Gill and Greg O’Shea.

