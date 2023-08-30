News you can trust since 1845
US Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference sparking further concerns for health

Aides have confirmed that Mitch McConnell had been feeling light-headed before the conference

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 30th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 20:12 BST

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds during a press conference. It comes just weeks after a similar incident which sparked concern for his health.

The 81-year-old politician was asked a series of questions during the event on Wednesday (August 30) in Kentucky. One reporter quizzed him to find out whether he was going to run for re-election, but Mr McConnell did not respond and just stared.

Aides have confirmed that the 81-year-old had been feeling light-headed before the conference - Credit: WWLT5Aides have confirmed that the 81-year-old had been feeling light-headed before the conference - Credit: WWLT5
Time started to tick towards a minute of no response, before one of his aides attended to him and asked: "Did you hear the question, senator?". He remained unresponsive.

    Mr McConnell finally came around and briefly responded to another question before the press conference continued.

    A spokesperson for the senator confirmed that Mitch McConnell had felt light-headed before the conference in Kentucky and that he will be consulting a doctor before his next public appearance.

    This incident comes just a matter of weeks after Mr McConnell froze mid-sentence and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds during a press conference in July. He refocused, was asked the question once again before providing a brief answer and was escorted away.

    Questions are being asked of Mitch McConnell's state of mind and health and whether he is capable to continue his duties as US Senate Republican leader. Since his first freeze, there have been protests for him to retire.

