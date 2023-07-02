Sir Mick Jagger of Rolling Stones fame is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, with whom he shares one child born in 2016. The 36-year-old former ballerina gave birth to Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger two years after meeting the 79-year-old rock icon.

Hamrick has made it clear to friends and family she’s engaged to Jagger, a national newspaper reports. The choreographer was previously spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger but insisted the Rolling Stones frontman had bought her a ‘promise ring’.

Speaking to People earlier this year, Hamrick said: “I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.”

“But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring,” she told the publication.

However, a source confirmed to a national newspaper, Hamrick was ‘telling her friends she was engaged to Mick’. They said: “She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Mick Jagger was in a relationship with L’Wren Scott from 2001 until the fashion designer took her own life in 2014. Jagger has been married twice - to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971 to 1977 and to Jerry Hall in 1990.

The Rolling Stones singer - who has seven children to four different women - previously spoke about not wanting to remarry. “To be honest, I don’t really think much of marriage,” the Daily Mail quoted the singer as telling the New York Times magazine.