The UK is set to experience a wintry end to March, with more showers and freezing temperatures expected across the country this weekend, along with some sunny spells. The cold weather will come after heavy rain and strong winds in the south and west on Friday (March 24), according to the Met Office .

Scotland is also likely to experience cloudier weather with sporadic rain and drizzle. Despite spring having arrived, temperatures are not expected to rise any time soon, according to the forecasters’ short and long-range forecasts, which also indicate a chance of rain and thunder for a few days.

The Met Office said the cold spell will continue until Tuesday (March 26) with a possibility of snow over higher ground in Northern Ireland and some parts of Scotland, and largely dry with localised showers to the north and east. Wetter conditions are also likely to move in through the end of March, particularly across northern areas.

A spokesperson for the national weather service said: “Southern and eastern areas are likely to be drier, although a chance of showers or spells of rain remain likely here. Strong winds are probable, with a low risk of gales mainly across western parts.

“Into early April, more settled conditions and drier interludes become increasingly likely, although a chance of wetter, potentially thundery conditions at times. Temperatures are generally above average, though colder conditions remain possible in the far north and northeast at first.”

Meteorologist Clare Nasir also said strong winds will continue to be a feature of the UK’s weather over the next few days. This latest prediction comes after the big freeze earlier this month, which saw snowfall and ice cause chaos in parts of the country.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Today (March 24)

Sunny spells and showers, these heaviest and most frequent in the south and west accompanied by gusty winds. Cloudier across Scotland with rain and drizzle at times.

Tonight, rain and showers continue for many, Northern Ireland and much of Scotland seeing the most persistent rain. Turning wintry over high ground.

UK set for wintry end to March with freezing temperatures & possible snowfall on the way (Getty Images)

Saturday (March 25)

Sunny spells and showers for most. These heaviest and most frequent in the north where they will be wintry over high ground. More persistent rain will likely arrive in the far southwest towards evening.

Outlook for Sunday (March 26) to Tuesday (March 28):

