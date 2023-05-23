News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

McVities bring back iconic favourite biscuit which was discontinued in 2015

McVities has confirmed an iconic biscuit is back on shelves after being discontinued eight years ago.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

McVities discontinued Happy Faces in 2015 but excited fans have now noticed the biscuit appearing on supermarket shelves once again. The biscuits, which have jam and cream in the middle complete with a smiley face on top, have been spotted in Asda and cost £1 per pack.

The brand has confirmed this is not a limited-time return for Happy Faces and the biscuit is sticking around. McVities also confirmed the biscuit is being stocked in Asda but will be added to more supermarkets soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at McVities confirmed: "We are excited to say that nostalgic favourites McVitie’s BN Happy Faces are back in stores for fans to enjoy. They are currently available at Asda but will be rolled out to other stores in the near future, so keep your eyes out!"

UK shoppers are seeing the rate of food price rises continue to climb (image: Adobe)UK shoppers are seeing the rate of food price rises continue to climb (image: Adobe)
UK shoppers are seeing the rate of food price rises continue to climb (image: Adobe)
Most Popular

    Snack food brand McVities is owned by United Biscuits and is one of the UK’s oldest biscuit brands. Launching in 1809, McVities most famous snacks include chocolate digestives, jaffa cakes and hobnobs.

    Related topics:McVitiesASDA