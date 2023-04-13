British retailer Marks & Spencer has extended its price lock guarantee on more than 100 items - which includes food and household essentials. The guarantee was scheduled to end at Easter, but will now continue throughout the summer.

Items included on the price locked list includes fresh produce such as British White Mushrooms, Select Farms Easy Peeler satsumas, Granny Smith Apple, cupboard go-to Medium Egg Noodles and much more.

This comes as six in ten families say value is the single most important factor when deciding where to shop, with the price lock sitting alongside the M&S ‘Remarksable’ Value range, which was launched in 2019.

All ‘Remarksable’ items, which includes over 100 items such as Vitamin-D enriched Super Soft Wholemeal Medium Sliced Bread, tuna and more, are price benchmarked against key competitors to guarantee the best value for customers.

M&S Food managing director Alex Freudmann said: "Listening to customers right now, value remains firmly top of the list. That’s why our priority is delivering our trusted value promise – offering the best possible quality at the best possible price.

“By extending our price lock until Summer, we’re giving customers certainty on the products they love to shop. At the heart of our trusted value promise remains our Remarksable value range. Customers shopping our Remarksable products can be confident each is price benchmarked against key competitors but still sourced to the highest standards. We’ll never compromise on that.

