The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan has died after a brief illness aged 46. His death was announced on Friday (April 14) by the Irish rock band. The band tweeted : “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

It added: “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” Sheehan reportedly missed the US leg of the group’s tour last year. At the time, The Script’s frontman Danny O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan’s leave was due to family commitments .

Sheehan grew up in Dublin with bandmate and Script lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue, where they played in boybands before moving to the United States and performing with Britney Spears and TLC before returning to Ireland to join the Script.

The band, whose songs included For the First Time, sold millions of albums and earned more attention when O'Donoghue served as a coach on the first two seasons of the British singing competition The Voice UK.

Tributes have since poured in for the guitarist, with fans and fellow musicians describing his death as a major loss to the music industry. Former MTV VJ Jim Shearer said: “I’m so sorry to hear this. Mark was always fun to be around. Always looked forward to chatting with the three of you.”

Ben Jones, Virgin Radio UK broadcaster said: “He was genuinely a lovely man. Always a pleasure to talk to. So sorry to hear this news. Sending love to band and family.” Sheehan’s death has also come as a shock to the band’s fans. One said: “This is heartbreaking. Sending love, strength and hope to Rina and the kids. Beautiful man, beautiful family, his presence a blessing, his loss incalculable.”

Musician JP Cooper also paid his tribute to Sheehan on Instagram. He said: “This is devastating! Such a beautiful, nurturing warm-hearted guy! I’m so sorry!”