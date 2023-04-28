David Yates, the man whose body was recovered by police investigating the death of a pregnant teacher, has been formally identified. A manhunt was previously launched for 36-year-old Yates after Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead in a property in Glasgow on Tuesday morning (April 26).

A murder investigation was subsequently opened into her death and officers have said there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved. Ms Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby did not survive.

On Friday (April 28), a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The body of a man recovered yesterday following searches of Mugdock Reservoir has now been formally identified as 36-year-old David Yates. His death is not being treated as suspicious."

Yates' white Seat Ateca was recovered nine miles away at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday, sparking a massive police hunt. Divers from the police force were sighted in the East Dunbartonshire park, and areas of the reservoir were cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "An investigation remains ongoing, however, there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in her death. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Officers continue to provide specialist support to both families at this incredibly difficult time."

Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts. She later became a primary school teacher at Sandwood Primary School after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

