Many brits are prioritising binge-watching over sleep, a new survey reveals

More streaming, less snoozing

With World Sleep Day just around the corner, research from wellness brand Love Hemp has unveiled how binge watching is stealing sleep from many Brits.

The survey, commissioned by Love Hemp, reveals that two third of Brits (64%) have prioritised streaming their favourite shows over sleep.

Almost half of Brits said they lose 2-3 hours of sleep in the past week because they wanted to continue streaming their favourite shows. That's more than 100 hours of sleep lost individually per year due to binge-watching.

How binge watching affects sleep

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said: "When you watch a show on Netflix and get addicted to it, you stay up late at night. We're competing with sleep on the margin."